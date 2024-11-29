Summarize Simplifying... In short Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report' has garnered ₹22cr in two weeks, with steady weekday collections.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, is based on the 2002 Godhra train tragedy and features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Massey, at a recent film festival, emphasized the importance of responsible cinema and the power of the medium. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' collects ₹22cr in 2 weeks

By Isha Sharma 09:16 am Nov 29, 202409:16 am

What's the story Vikrant Massey's latest film, The Sabarmati Report, has breezed through its second week at the box office, collecting ₹22cr. Despite competition from other releases, the movie held steady on weekdays and weekends. After a decent first week with collections of ₹11.5cr, the film continued to draw audiences in its second weekend with ₹1.4cr on Friday, ₹2.6cr on Saturday, and ₹3.1cr on Sunday.

Weekday performance

'The Sabarmati Report' weekday earnings and total collection

The Sabarmati Report's weekday collections also stayed stable with the film raking in ₹90L on Monday and Tuesday together, ₹85L on Wednesday, and ₹75L on Thursday. These collections took its second-week total to an estimated ₹10.5cr. Next week, it will face immense competition from Pushpa 2.

Actor's perspective

Massey's views on cinema and 'The Sabarmati Report'

Recently, at the closing ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Massey also shared his views on cinema. He said, "I always try to work responsibly. We try to make responsible cinema along with entertainment." He added that "all kinds of films should be made" and stressed that "cinema is a very effective medium." Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report is based on the 2002 Godhra train tragedy and co-stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.