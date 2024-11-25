'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' remains steady; earns ₹247cr in 24 days
Kartik Aaryan's latest horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has continued to dominate the box office, raking in a whopping ₹247 crore by the end of its fourth weekend. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, has become Aaryan's highest-grossing movie to date. Its success is largely due to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth recommendations.
'BB3' opened with ₹35 crore, quickly surpassed ₹100 crore
The film opened on a strong note, raking in ₹35 crore on its release day and crossing the ₹100 crore mark within its opening weekend. It continued the same trend in its first two weeks with collections of ₹158.25 crore and ₹58 crore respectively. By the end of its third week, it added another ₹23.35 crore to its total earnings.
'BB3' 4th weekend collections and cast performance
Entering its fourth weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected ₹1.4 crore on Friday, ₹2.7 crore on Saturday, and witnessed a solid Sunday collection of ₹3.4 crore. This took the fourth weekend total to ₹7.5 crore. The film stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles alongside Aaryan.
'BB3' set new benchmark for franchise, sequel planned
Not only has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 become one of the highest-grossing films of 2024, but it has also set a new benchmark for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed in a recent interview that a potential Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is being considered. However, the team has yet to finalize a compelling storyline for the sequel.