'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' remains steady; earns ₹247cr in 24 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:39 am Nov 25, 202410:39 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's latest horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has continued to dominate the box office, raking in a whopping ₹247 crore by the end of its fourth weekend. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, has become Aaryan's highest-grossing movie to date. Its success is largely due to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth recommendations.

Box office journey

'BB3' opened with ₹35 crore, quickly surpassed ₹100 crore

The film opened on a strong note, raking in ₹35 crore on its release day and crossing the ₹100 crore mark within its opening weekend. It continued the same trend in its first two weeks with collections of ₹158.25 crore and ₹58 crore respectively. By the end of its third week, it added another ₹23.35 crore to its total earnings.

Weekend earnings

'BB3' 4th weekend collections and cast performance

Entering its fourth weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected ₹1.4 crore on Friday, ₹2.7 crore on Saturday, and witnessed a solid Sunday collection of ₹3.4 crore. This took the fourth weekend total to ₹7.5 crore. The film stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles alongside Aaryan.

Franchise future

'BB3' set new benchmark for franchise, sequel planned

Not only has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 become one of the highest-grossing films of 2024, but it has also set a new benchmark for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed in a recent interview that a potential Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is being considered. However, the team has yet to finalize a compelling storyline for the sequel.