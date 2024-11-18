Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a slow start, 'Singham Again' managed to collect ₹230cr by its 17th day, thanks to a boost in earnings over its third weekend. However, it was outperformed by 'BB3' which collected ₹231.5cr.

The film, starring big names like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, saw particular success in Maharashtra and Mumbai. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' is slow but steady; collects ₹230cr after Day-17

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:20 am Nov 18, 2024

What's the story The action-packed Bollywood film Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, has raked in a total domestic collection of ₹230cr by its third weekend. The film's worldwide gross collection crossed the ₹300cr mark earlier. Despite stiff competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3), the movie witnessed growth over its third weekend.

Weekend earnings

'Singham Again' witnessed growth in 3rd weekend

Singham Again saw a slow decline in its collections as BB3 continued to grow in popularity. However, the film did see some growth over its third weekend compared to Friday's earnings. On Saturday (Day 16), it earned ₹3.35cr, and on Sunday (Day 17), it earned ₹4.15cr, taking the domestic total to ₹230cr.

Box office race

'BB3' surpassed 'Singham Again' in total collection

Despite Singham Again's growth, BB3 trumped it over the third weekend. The former collected ₹5cr and ₹6cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively, beating Singham Again's total collection by reaching ₹231.5cr. This was surprising as Singham Again was expected to do well in urban centers and tier two and three cities, considering its high budget, star power, and greater allocation of screens.

Regional success

'Singham Again' performed well in Maharashtra and Mumbai

Interestingly, Singham Again has been doing especially well in the Maharashtra and Mumbai circuits. This can be credited to its stellar ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. Although it didn't live up to trade expectations in areas like Rajasthan, Gujarat, or Central India, the film's numbers are still impressive.