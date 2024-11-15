Summarize Simplifying... In short After a three-year wait, the production of the film 'Naagin', starring Shraddha Kapoor, is set to begin.

The film, which explores Indian folklore, was always intended to feature Kapoor due to her versatility and screen presence.

The unique plot revolves around a woman transforming into a snake, promising a supernatural cinematic experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A new 'Naagin' is coming

'Naagin': Shraddha's film to begin production after a three-year wait

By Tanvi Gupta 01:17 pm Nov 15, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has confirmed that the shooting for his much-anticipated film Naagin, starring Shraddha Kapoor, will begin in 2025. Speaking to India Today Digital, he revealed that the script is finally ready after a staggering three years of development and several revisions. "Finally, the script is ready now. It has taken us three years to script it," Dwivedi told the portal.

New perspective

'Naagin' is a fresh take on Indian folklore

Dwivedi explained that Naagin is a unique subject with no ties to previous films. He expressed his interest in Indian folklore and its rich ideas, saying, "We get very excited when a spider bites a man, and he becomes Spider-Man. But we kind of look down upon a woman turning into a snake." "Give us a chance, and we'll turn it on its head, and you will see quite a supernatural and different film."

Casting decision

Kapoor was the first choice for 'Naagin'

Dwivedi also revealed that Kapoor was his first choice for Naagin because of her versatility and screen presence. He said, "It was decided from the beginning that only Shraddha Kapoor would play Naagin." "We're thrilled that she's on board. She has an ethereal quality about her." Dwivedi revealed that when he approached Kapoor with the idea, she immediately agreed and was eager to start shooting.