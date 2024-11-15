'Naagin': Shraddha's film to begin production after a three-year wait
Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has confirmed that the shooting for his much-anticipated film Naagin, starring Shraddha Kapoor, will begin in 2025. Speaking to India Today Digital, he revealed that the script is finally ready after a staggering three years of development and several revisions. "Finally, the script is ready now. It has taken us three years to script it," Dwivedi told the portal.
'Naagin' is a fresh take on Indian folklore
Dwivedi explained that Naagin is a unique subject with no ties to previous films. He expressed his interest in Indian folklore and its rich ideas, saying, "We get very excited when a spider bites a man, and he becomes Spider-Man. But we kind of look down upon a woman turning into a snake." "Give us a chance, and we'll turn it on its head, and you will see quite a supernatural and different film."
Kapoor was the first choice for 'Naagin'
Dwivedi also revealed that Kapoor was his first choice for Naagin because of her versatility and screen presence. He said, "It was decided from the beginning that only Shraddha Kapoor would play Naagin." "We're thrilled that she's on board. She has an ethereal quality about her." Dwivedi revealed that when he approached Kapoor with the idea, she immediately agreed and was eager to start shooting.