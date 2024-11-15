Summarize Simplifying... In short Fashion-forward filmmaker Karan Johar recently turned heads with a ₹1.56L Schiaparelli brooch and a unique, no-longer-available Birkin Drip bag by Sanuj Birla.

Known for his distinctive style, Johar previously made a statement with a blonde braided-hair tie from Schiaparelli's Autumn-Winter 2024 collection, demonstrating his knack for pairing quirky accessories with his ensembles. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Karan Johar is a rockstar, his unique brooch is proof! (Credits: Instagram/Karan Johar)

Karan Johar turns heads with ₹1.56L Schiaparelli brooch

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:01 pm Nov 15, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his flamboyant style and love for high-end fashion. Recently, he attended an event in Mumbai wearing a Kanika Goyal suit, accessorized with a bold Schiaparelli Telephone Dial brooch worth ₹1.65L (€1, 850). The unique accessory is made of hammered gold brass and enamel, featuring a telephone dial design inspired by the historic collaboration between Elsa Schiaparelli and Salvador Dali.

Unique accessory

Johar's statement handbag by artist Sanuj Birla

Along with the brooch, Johar also carried a one-of-a-kind handbag - Sanuj Birla's Birkin Drip limited edition bag. The bag, which is not available for purchase now, was once listed at ₹2.29L on 1stdibs.com. Interested people can still enquire about it on Birla's site. This unique piece by the Delhi-based artist features a Birkin bag that seems to be melting away, giving an artistic element to Johar's ensemble.

Past trendsetter

Johar's previous fashion statement with braided-hair tie

Johar has a penchant for making fashion statements with his quirky accessories. In October, he attended the launch of luxury skincare/haircare brand Augustinus Bader in Mumbai in a beige suit. But it was his blonde braided-hair tie from Schiaparelli's Autumn-Winter 2024 collection that stole the show. The accessory, made from real hair, retails for ₹1.87L (€2,100) on Schiaparelli's website. To recall, the fashion-conscious filmmaker was applauded for styling his characters in his last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.