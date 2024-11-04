Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court of India has questioned Delhi authorities and the police over the non-compliance of the firecracker ban, suggesting stricter actions and a potential year-round ban.

This comes after Delhi's air quality plummeted post-Diwali, with pollution levels exceeding WHO safety limits, partly due to farm fires.

The court also criticized the central government for ineffective environmental laws and lax enforcement. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi's air quality continues to be poor

'Why firecracker ban was not followed?' : SC to Delhi, police

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:42 pm Nov 04, 202405:42 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has slammed the Delhi government and police for not implementing a firecracker ban on Diwali. This comes as the capital continues to grapple with severe air pollution, with the AQI hitting "severe" levels in several regions. The court sought explanations from both parties for this non-compliance. Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih observed that firecrackers were being brought into Delhi from neighboring states, highlighting lack of public understanding and enforcement.

Proposed measures

SC proposes strict actions, perpetual firecracker ban

To prevent future violations, the Supreme Court has suggested strict actions like sealing premises of violators. It also proposed a perpetual ban on firecrackers in Delhi, beyond festival times. The court has sought responses from the Delhi authorities within a week and scheduled further hearings on November 14.

Pollution crisis

Delhi's air quality worsens post-Diwali

The air quality in Delhi worsened drastically after Diwali, with the AQI turning "severe" in several regions. On November 1, particulate matter levels were seven times higher than World Health Organization safety limits. The situation was worsened by farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, which added to pollution. Despite a reported 15% decrease in farm fire contributions to air pollution, PM2.5 levels in Delhi turned hazardous post-Diwali.

Legal scrutiny

SC questions central government, criticizes environmental laws

The Supreme Court also asked Punjab and Haryana to explain the increase in farm fires in late October. It questioned the central government on enforcing penalties on farmers burning waste material. The court slammed "toothless" environmental laws and asked for updates on making Section 15 of the EPA operative again.