Banks open or closed for Chhath Puja? Check state-wise list

By Mudit Dube 05:54 pm Nov 04, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Banks across various Indian states will stay shut for four days in a row from November 7 to November 10, 2024, on account of the Chhath Puja festivities. The extended closure is due to the festival falling on the second Saturday and Sunday of the month. The states where banks will remain closed are Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on November 7 (Thursday) and Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya on November 8 (Friday).

On November 7, banks in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will remain closed for the evening Arghya of Chhath Puja. The next day (November 8), banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will continue to remain shut for the morning Arghya of Chhath Puja. Meghalaya's banking institutions will also remain closed on this day on account of the Wangala Festival.

The nationwide closure of banks will extend over the weekend, with all banks across India remaining closed on November 9 as it falls on the second Saturday of the month. This will be followed by another day of closure on November 10 (Sunday), according to standard banking practice.