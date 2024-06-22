In brief Simplifying... In brief Five individuals, including a junior engineer and an exam aspirant, were arrested in Jharkhand, India, for their alleged involvement in a NEET-UG paper leak case.

The suspects reportedly received and memorized the exam paper a day prior, with some candidates paying up to ₹50 lakh for the leaked questions.

By Chanshimla Varah 04:53 pm Jun 22, 2024

What's the story Five individuals were arrested by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police in Deoghar, Jharkhand, on Friday, as part of the ongoing investigation into the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case. The arrested individuals have been transported to Patna for further questioning. Before these arrests, the Bihar Police had detained 13 individuals, including four NEET-UG candidates and their family members.

Among those arrested were aspirant Anurag Yadav, Sikandar Yadavendu, a junior engineer at Danapur municipal council, and two others identified as Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand. They confessed to receiving the question paper a day before the exam and memorizing the answers. The arrests were made following an anonymous tip-off to the Patna Police about four suspected criminals in an SUV heading to a safe house.

This led the police to a location where approximately 30 NEET-UG candidates had allegedly paid between ₹30-50 lakh for leaked exam questions and answers. During questioning, Anurag confessed that his uncle Sikander arranged for him to receive the NEET papers in advance. Both Amit and Nitish also confessed their involvement in the leak, stating, "After Sikander Yadavendu was arrested, he directed the police toward us."

Meanwhile, the EOU has increased raids to apprehend Sanjeev Mukhiya, alias Lutan, who is claimed to be the mastermind of an interstate "solver gang" suspected of being involved in the NEET-UG question paper leak. On Friday, EOU officers raided Mukhiya's Nagarnausa residence in Nalanda, but he was not arrested. Another suspect, Ravi Atri, accused of allegedly uploading solved question papers on social media through a network known as the "solver gang," was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.