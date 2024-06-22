Violent clash at high-end housing complex

Jun 22, 2024

What's the story A violent clash erupted between residents and security guards at the ROF Ananda Society, a high-end housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 95, on Thursday night. The altercation broke out after a security guard objected to residents consuming alcohol within the society's premises. This led to a heated argument, and the residents started thrashing the security guard.

Violence escalates

Security guards assaulted amid escalating tensions

The guard then alerted the Quick Response Team (QRT), but upon their arrival, they were also met with aggression from the residents. Video footage shows a resident hitting a QRT member and another security personnel being assaulted with his own stick after trying to intervene. As tensions escalated, one QRT member fled on foot while another drove away in his vehicle. Two security guards, Sunil and Pradeep, members of Seclivic Security, were later arrested for allegedly assaulting a resident

