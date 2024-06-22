In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi Airport has introduced India's first 'Fast Track Immigration' program, offering a quicker and simpler clearance process for international passengers.

The program, a collaboration between various government bodies, requires applicants to submit biometrics and other information, with fees varying for Indian nationals, minors, and OCI cardholders.

Once approved, participants can use electronic gates at the airport, bypassing regular queues and enhancing their travel experience.

The program is for pre-verified Indian passport holders and OCI cardholders

Delhi Airport launches India's first 'Fast Track Immigration' program

By Mudit Dube 02:26 pm Jun 22, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Delhi Airport has become the first in India to implement the 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI-TTP). This government initiative, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to expedite emigration and immigration procedures for pre-verified Indian passport holders and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. The program features dedicated counters at Terminal 3 for FTI-TTP beneficiaries, designed to reduce airport congestion and enhance travel security.

Terminal facilities

FTI-TTP will offer 'world-class and seamless travel experience'

Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport is currently equipped with eight electronic gates, four each for arrivals and departures, to make the emigration and immigration "clearance process faster and simpler" for FTI-TTP participants. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited, expressed pride in partnering with the government to launch the FTI-TTP at Delhi Airport. He said that the program will offer a "world-class and seamless travel experience" to all international passengers opting for this facility.

Application details

FTI-TTP application process and fee structure

To apply for the FTI-TTP, applicants' passports must have at least six months of validity. The application process includes submission of biometrics (fingerprints and facial image) along with other required information. Registration under FTI-TTP will be completed after necessary verifications and confirmation of eligibility. The processing fee structure is ₹2,000 for Indian nationals, ₹1,000 for Indian minors, and $100 for OCI cardholders. Required uploads include a passport-sized photograph, passport's first and last pages, and other relevant documents.

Programme development

FTI-TTP: A collaborative initiative for smoother journeys

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Immigration, has created the roadmap for FTI-TTP. It allows Indian passport holders and OCI Cardholders to utilize these e-gates, bypass regular emigration/immigration queues, and enjoy a smoother journey. Once the application is approved, applicants can schedule an appointment for biometric capture either at a designated international airport terminal in India or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRRO).