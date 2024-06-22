Delhi Airport launches India's first 'Fast Track Immigration' program
Delhi Airport has become the first in India to implement the 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI-TTP). This government initiative, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to expedite emigration and immigration procedures for pre-verified Indian passport holders and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. The program features dedicated counters at Terminal 3 for FTI-TTP beneficiaries, designed to reduce airport congestion and enhance travel security.
FTI-TTP will offer 'world-class and seamless travel experience'
Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport is currently equipped with eight electronic gates, four each for arrivals and departures, to make the emigration and immigration "clearance process faster and simpler" for FTI-TTP participants. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited, expressed pride in partnering with the government to launch the FTI-TTP at Delhi Airport. He said that the program will offer a "world-class and seamless travel experience" to all international passengers opting for this facility.
FTI-TTP application process and fee structure
To apply for the FTI-TTP, applicants' passports must have at least six months of validity. The application process includes submission of biometrics (fingerprints and facial image) along with other required information. Registration under FTI-TTP will be completed after necessary verifications and confirmation of eligibility. The processing fee structure is ₹2,000 for Indian nationals, ₹1,000 for Indian minors, and $100 for OCI cardholders. Required uploads include a passport-sized photograph, passport's first and last pages, and other relevant documents.
FTI-TTP: A collaborative initiative for smoother journeys
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Immigration, has created the roadmap for FTI-TTP. It allows Indian passport holders and OCI Cardholders to utilize these e-gates, bypass regular emigration/immigration queues, and enjoy a smoother journey. Once the application is approved, applicants can schedule an appointment for biometric capture either at a designated international airport terminal in India or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRRO).