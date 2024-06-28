In brief Simplifying... In brief Hemant Soren, accused in a land scam case, has been granted bail.

The case emerged from the arrest of Bhanu Pratap Prasad, a land revenue inspector, who was allegedly involved in land-grabbing and falsifying land records, with evidence linking him to Soren.

Despite the allegations, Soren denies any wrongdoing, claiming the land in question cannot be legally transferred under the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act.

Former Jharkhand CM granted bail

Hemant Soren gets bail in land scam case

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:25 pm Jun 28, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on Friday granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case related to illegal land possession. The case revolves around Hemant's alleged unlawful ownership of 8.36 acres of land. Hemant was arrested on January 31 in the case after resigning as Jharkhand CM. Subsequently, state transport minister Champai Soren was appointed as his successor. With no other cases pending against him, Hemant is likely to walk out of jail.

Case background

Land parcel allegedly in Soren's illegal possesion

The case against Soren originated from the arrest of Bhanu Pratap Prasad, a land revenue inspector from Badhgaain area, in 2023. Prasad was allegedly part of a syndicate involved in land-grabbing and falsifying original land records. Among the recovered documents was an image of an 8.36-acre land parcel purportedly in Soren's illegal possession.

Investigation details

ED investigation links CM to accused's illegal activities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had been investigating various cases in Jharkhand, including illegal mining and a MGNREGA "scam" of 2009. During these investigations, Prasad's name surfaced in connection with an alleged illegal sale and purchase of an Army plot in Ranchi. The ED alleges that Hemant conspired with Prasad to illegally acquire properties by falsifying government records. Evidence of these illicit acquisitions was reportedly found on Prasad's mobile phone, linking him to Hemant.

Denial statement

CM denies allegations, claims land wrongfully attributed

Despite the allegations and evidence presented by the ED, Hemant has consistently denied any wrongdoing. He stated that the land in question had been "wrongfully alleged to be owned" by him. According to Hemant, the disputed plot is "Bhuinhari" land, which under the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act cannot be transferred to anyone.