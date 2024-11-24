Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a film about the 2002 Godhra train incident, has seen a rollercoaster of earnings in its first week, peaking at ₹3cr on day three.

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' crosses ₹15cr mark on Day 9

By Isha Sharma 09:17 am Nov 24, 202409:17 am

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles, has crossed the ₹15cr mark at the Indian box office. On its ninth day, it added around ₹2.6cr to its total collection, taking the overall earnings to approximately ₹15.5cr, per Sacnilk. The film is backed by Ektaa Kapoor.

Collection breakdown

'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed fluctuating collections during first week

The film's earnings fluctuated a lot in its first week. It opened with a collection of ₹1.25cr on the first day (Friday), which increased by 68% to ₹2.1cr on the second day (Saturday). The highest single-day collection was on the third day (Sunday) at ₹3cr, a 42.86% increase from the previous day. However, Monday saw a sharp decline of -61.67%, with earnings dropping to ₹1.15cr.

Background

About the film and support from the government

The film revolves around the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning incident and Khanna, Dogra, and Massey essay journalists in this crisp drama. The film, released on November 15, received mixed reviews. Notably, several BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana have declared it tax-free.