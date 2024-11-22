Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'The Sabarmati Report', which reveals the untold aspects of the 2002 Godhra Express incident, has been declared tax-free in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The film, starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, was released on November 15.

'The Sabarmati Report' is now tax-free in Gujarat

'The Sabarmati Report': States that declared it tax-free so far

02:10 am Nov 22, 2024

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, a Vikrant Massey-starrer film, has been declared tax-free in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The announcement comes after similar declarations in other BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. The film explores a pivotal chapter of India's history and has received widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Its impact has also found support from top political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'The Sabarmati Report' aims to reach a wider audience

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Rajasthan's CM Bhajan Lal Sharma have both declared The Sabarmati Report tax-free in their respective states. The move is likely to help the film reach a wider audience and raise awareness about this important chapter in Indian history. The decision is especially significant considering the film is based on an event that is deeply rooted in Gujarat's history.

'The Sabarmati Report' explores the 2002 Godhra Express incident

The Sabarmati Report has taken the nation by storm by unveiling the untold truths of the 2002 Godhra Express incident. The incident that shook India is a major chapter in Gujarat's history, which makes the film's tax-free status in the state all the more special. Massey aside, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles and is helmed by Dheeraj Sarna. It was released on November 15.