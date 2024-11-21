Summarize Simplifying... In short The beloved Wallace & Gromit franchise is making a comeback with a modern twist.

The film, set to release on January 3, features the notorious penguin Feathers and a new character, Norbot, whose smart technology mishaps align with the series' classic theme of humorous invention failures.

Trailer: Villainous penguin Feathers is back in 'Wallace & Gromit'

By Tanvi Gupta 07:18 pm Nov 21, 202407:18 pm

What's the story Netflix has dropped a new official trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the first feature-length film in the Aardman stop-motion franchise in two decades. The movie, premiering in 2025, follows the adventures of eccentric inventor Wallace and his faithful beagle Gromit. The trailer reintroduces notorious criminal penguin Feathers McGraw from the 1993 short The Wrong Trousers and teases his life post-incarceration for attempting to steal a blue diamond.

'Vengeance Most Fowl' blends nostalgia with fresh ideas

The trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl reveals Wallace's latest invention, a "smart gnome" called Norbot who soon becomes Gromit's nemesis. Things get complicated when McGraw hacks into Norbot, setting off a crime spree. This combination of nostalgia and innovation is reflected in the film's narrative structure, which combines the return of Feathers McGraw with the introduction of smart technology via Norbot.

Film aims to revive the original franchise's charm

The movie aims to recapture the iconic charm of the original Wallace & Gromit shorts but with a modern touch. The character of Norbot fits perfectly with the franchise's classic theme of Wallace's inventions going wrong in a funny way. But, its association with smart technology adds a modern twist to this beloved animated series. Along with the trailer, BBC and Netflix announced the arrival of the film on January 3.

