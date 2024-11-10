Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt is set to star in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film, which is centered around a strong female lead.

By Isha Sharma 10:58 am Nov 10, 2024

What's the story Despite the underwhelming performance of her latest film Jigra, Alia Bhatt remains one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. She is currently busy with multiple projects including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and YRF's spy thriller Alpha. Now, amid this busy schedule, speculations suggest that Bhatt is in advanced talks with director Nag Ashwin for his next. This will be her first pan-India venture following her cameo in RRR (2022).

Ashwin's script tailored for Bhatt, say insiders

Insiders close to the project revealed to Mid-day that Ashwin has written a script specifically for Bhatt. "Ashwin has crafted a script focused on a powerful female lead—a character that demands emotional intensity and depth which is tailor-made for Alia," they said. "While the storyline remains a closely guarded secret, the narrative would tackle themes of personal resilience and empowerment in a unique, contemporary setting."

Vyjayanthi Films to back Bhatt-Ashwin's project

The untitled project is backed by the Hyderabad-based production house, Vyjayanthi Films. After their success with the high-budget film Kalki 2898 AD, the makers are set to create another emotionally potent, character-driven film. This time, the narrative will be set in a post-apocalyptic world. Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Ashwin is known for movies such as Mahanati and Yevade Subramanyam.