Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay has unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming action-adventure film 'Azaad', which celebrates the legacy of Maharana Pratap's horse.

The film, directed by Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, explores themes of freedom, bravery, and resilience.

Set to premiere in cinemas this Diwali, 'Azaad' will officially hit theaters in January 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Azaad' teaser: Ajay celebrates legacy of Maharana Pratap's faithful horse

By Tanvi Gupta 03:36 pm Nov 05, 202403:36 pm

What's the story The official teaser of the much-anticipated film Azaad, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, was unveiled on social media on Tuesday. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie marks the acting debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. The teaser was first played during the screenings of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in theaters before being released online today.

Teaser highlights

'Azaad' teaser has a special focus on Maharana Pratap's horse

The teaser begins by offering a glimpse into the grand narrative set during the historic Battle of Haldighati. It showcases Maharana Pratap, who commanded a brave army of eight to 9,000 soldiers against a formidable enemy force of 40,000. The teaser also emphasizes Maharana Pratap's magnificent horse, depicted as "tall as an elephant," "slender-necked like a peacock," and "swift as lightning," capable of soaring over valleys with ease.

Twitter Post

Have you checked it out yet?

Poster release

'Azaad' first look poster and fan reactions

On October 30, Ajay took to his Instagram account to share the first-look poster of Azaad. The poster shows a man on a horse with a number of arms around him but doesn't reveal any faces. His caption read, "Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki! #AzaadTeaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali, (sic)." Fans loved the post, with one commenting, "OMG! Awesome seems to be an understatement for the poster."

Film details

'Azaad' explores themes of freedom and bravery

Azaad is an action-adventure film helmed by Kapoor. The narrative is based on the themes of freedom, bravery, and resilience. However, the exact plot details are still under wraps. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and director Kapoor under the banner of RSVP & Guy In The Sky Pictures. It will hit theaters in January 2025.