'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' trailer: A heist, usual suspects, lies, deception

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:35 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story The trailer for the much-awaited Netflix film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles, has been dropped. The two-minute 28-second-long trailer promises a suspenseful thriller about a high-profile diamond heist. The film will premiere on the streaming platform on November 29.

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' plot: A diamond heist and prime suspects

The trailer of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar opens with an ominous call alerting a heist at a high-profile diamond exhibition. As the investigation progresses, the trail leads to three prime suspects: Mangesh Desai (Rajeev Mehta), Kamini Singh (Bhatia), and Sikandar Sharma (Tiwary). Sharma denies any involvement in the heist and is desperate to escape the chaos and prove his innocence.

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' features a relentless cop and unresolved past

The plot thickens as ruthless cop, Jaswinder Singh (Sheirgill) returns to settle old scores with Sharma. The trailer ends with Singh's menacing dialogue, "The title of your biopic is Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, and I am the director," setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between the two. While both Sharma and Jaswinder are shown after the time jump, it doesn't become clear what happens to Desai and Singh.

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' is a product of diverse collaborations

Earlier, director Neeraj Pandey had expressed enthusiasm about working again with Netflix and Friday Storytellers on Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The film, produced by Shital Bhatia under the Friday Storytellers banner, was shot in diverse locations across India and internationally over 18 years.

Catch the trailer here