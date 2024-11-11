Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Shekhar Kapur is set to start filming the sequel to his 1983 hit 'Masoom' in 2025. The new film will share the same values but follow a different storyline.

Shekhar Kapur to begin filming 'Masoom' sequel in 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:14 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has announced that he will start shooting for the sequel of his 1983 film Masoom in early 2025. The original stars of the film, Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, will reprise their roles in the follow-up project. They will be joined by Manoj Bajpayee and Kapur's daughter Kaveri. The announcement was made at a press conference for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in New Delhi on Monday.

Production details

'Masoom 2' script ready, filming to start in February-March

Kapur revealed that the script for Masoom 2 is already prepared and filming will begin in February or March next year. He shared an anecdote about accidentally leaving the script on a flight from Dubai, which was later returned by a flight attendant with a note praising the original film. "I was very scared but it came back to me. The flight attendant wrote a note saying. 'Masoom was such a nice film, this one too would be as nice.'"

Sequel insights

'Masoom 2' will have a different storyline but same values

Further elaborating on the sequel, Kapur said it will have a different storyline but the same values as the original film. "It will be a different storyline but will have the same values," he told reporters. He also expressed interest in re-releasing Masoom in theaters. The 1983 film narrates the story of a family's disintegration after the wife learns about her husband's extramarital affair and an illegitimate child from the relationship seeking his father.

Festival participation

Kapur's role as festival director at IFFI

Along with his film announcement, Kapur also spoke about being the festival director at the upcoming IFFI. He said he agreed to be a part of the movie gala in Goa without much thought. "I became a part of the festival so that we could celebrate Indian cinema and cinemagoers. It's not just a film festival, it's a people's festival. It belongs to the creative economy of the country."

Industry insights

Kapur's views on IFFI, Cannes Film Festival, and OTT platforms

Kapur also spoke about comparisons between IFFI and the Cannes Film Festival, saying if we value Indian films and listen to the audience's feedback, IFFI could be bigger than Cannes. He also stressed the need to celebrate streaming platforms as a different medium. "Manoj Bajpayee has become an OTT star and has become so influential. OTT is a different medium that's bringing different actors, writers, and talent from around the world. So we must celebrate OTT."