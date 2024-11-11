Summarize Simplifying... In short During the filming of 'Shyam Singha Roy', actress Sai Pallavi experienced emotional distress due to the demanding schedule. Producer Venkat Boyanapalli empathetically granted her a 10-day break.

Sai Pallavi talks about 'Shyam Singha Roy'

When Sai Pallavi broke down during 'Shyam Singha Roy' shoot

What's the story Actor Sai Pallavi recently opened up about the physical and emotional toll of shooting for the acclaimed Shyam Singha Roy. Pallavi's performance as Maithreyi alias Rosie and chemistry with co-star Nani received universal praise. Speaking to Galatta Plus, she shared that the grueling night shoots for almost 30 days in a row resulted in sleep deprivation and an emotional breakdown.

Family support

Pallavi's sister intervened during her emotional breakdown

Pallavi, who was working on other projects back to back, recalled a moment of emotional distress. "Most of our scenes were shot at night and I'm not fond of night shoots. So imagine being awake all night only to be awake again the next day." "I remember crying at one point and thinking to myself, 'I want to act in films, but I just wish I could get one day off.'" Her sister noticed her distress and approached the producer.

Producer's empathy

Producer's unexpected response to Pallavi's plea for a break

The actor was surprised by producer Venkat Boyanapalli's empathetic response to her request for a break. He told her, "Take 10 days off. Do whatever you want, and come back when you're ready." Pallavi speculated that the cast and crew's affection for her might have led them to underestimate her need for rest amid the grueling schedule. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Career highlights

Meanwhile, Pallavi's recent film 'Amaran' achieved global success

Pallavi's star continues to rise in her acting career. Her latest release, director Rajkumar Periasamy's biographical action war film Amaran, has reportedly grossed over ₹215 crore worldwide. She is also currently working on two major projects: Chandoo Mondeti's Thandel and Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic mythological film Ramayana. In the latter, she will make her Bollywood debut as Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram.