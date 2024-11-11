Summarize Simplifying... In short Allu Arjun's upcoming film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', is set to feature a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, with a special song by Sreeleela.

This sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' is part of a planned franchise, with Arjun confirming a third installment.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, promises a captivating soundtrack and gripping background score.

'Pushpa 2' new poster out

Allu Arjun's eyes reflect rage in new 'Pushpa 2' poster

By Isha Sharma 02:57 pm Nov 11, 202402:57 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, will hit global screens on December 5. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film has been creating a lot of buzz. Now, the makers have dropped a new poster and an announcement regarding the trailer's launch is due at 04:05pm on Monday.

Cast details

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' features an ensemble cast

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Brahmaji, and Jagdish. In a recent development, actor Sreeleela has been roped in for a special song. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises a riveting soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad with a gripping background score by Thaman.

Franchise

The film will likely have a third part, too

The film is a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. It catapulted Arjun, Mandanna, and the Telugu film industry to nation-wide fame, paving the way for the Pushpa franchise. In a previous interview with Variety, Arjun confirmed Pushpa 3, saying, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup."