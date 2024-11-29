'I Want to Talk' box office collection

'I Want to Talk' struggles; collects only ₹1.94cr after Day-7

By Isha Sharma 10:28 am Nov 29, 202410:28 am

What's the story Abhishek Bachchan's latest film, I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has finished its first week at the box office with a dismal collection of ₹1.94cr. This performance makes it the lowest collection for a film starring Bachchan in his 20-year career. The movie opened in theaters with a meager ₹25L on Friday and couldn't breach the ₹2cr mark in its opening week.

Box office journey

'I Want to Talk' underperformed despite initial surge

The film witnessed a spike in earnings over the weekend, raking in ₹55L on Saturday and an estimated ₹53L on Sunday. However, the figures plummeted on Monday and stayed low throughout the week. On Thursday, it made a mere ₹10L. The lack of buzz and marketing has contributed to the film's dismal commercial performance.

Market rivalry

'I Want to Talk' struggled against stiff competition

The film's performance was affected by stiff competition from other releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and the Hollywood musical Wicked. The upcoming weekend also presents a major threat to its collections with the release of Moana 2 on Friday (November 29) and Pushpa 2 next weekend (December 5). Despite critical acclaim for Bachchan's performance, I Want To Talk has struggled to find its footing at the box office.

Past performances

Bachchan's previous films fared better at the box office

Compared to I Want To Talk, Bachchan's early-career films Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost (2003) and Naach (2004) recorded slightly better first-week figures at ₹2.11cr and ₹2.34cr, respectively. His 2023 release Ghoomer performed much better, raking in ₹4.03cr in its first week and ending its box office journey with a lifetime collection of ₹4.83cr. Bachchan next has King and Housefull 5 in the pipeline.