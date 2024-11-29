Summarize Simplifying... In short AR Rahman and Saira Banu, who announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, may potentially reconcile, according to their lawyer.

The couple's three children's custody is yet to be decided, and Banu is defended against alimony speculations, being described as not money-minded.

Despite the emotional strain leading to their decision to separate, their lawyer remains optimistic about a possible reunion. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AR Rahman-Saira Banu have decided to part ways after 29 years

AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Lawyer hints at possible reconciliation

By Tanvi Gupta 10:21 am Nov 29, 202410:21 am

What's the story The recent announcement of the separation of renowned musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu has raised several questions regarding their future proceedings. Their lawyer Vandana Shah recently spoke about possible outcomes in an interview with Vicky Lalwani on his YouTube channel. She spoke about issues like child custody and alimony, while also hinting at a possible reconciliation between the couple.

Custody discussion

'Some of them are adults, they are free to choose...'

When asked about the custody of Rahman and Banu's three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen—Shah said no decision has been made yet. "That's not decided yet...It is yet to be decided...But some of them are adults, they are free to choose who they stay with," she said. The couple got married in 1995 and their separation announcement earlier this month shocked fans worldwide.

Alimony defense

Shah defended Banu against alimony speculation

Shah, however, refrained from commenting on any potential alimony attached to the case. However, defending Banu, she said she is not a money-minded person. "They have been married for 29 years, and no one has heard about Saira in the public space in a loud manner," Shah added. This was in response to speculation about financial matters related to their divorce proceedings.

Reconciliation possibility

Shah hinted at possible reconciliation between Rahman and Banu

Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings, Shah didn't rule out a potential reconciliation between Rahman and Banu. "I have not said that reconciliation is not possible. I am an eternal optimist, and I always talk about love and romance," she said. She further explained, "The joint statement is quite clear. It talks about pain and separation. It's a long marriage and a lot of thought has gone into coming to this decision, but nowhere have I said that reconciliation isn't possible."

Joint statement

Rahman and Banu's joint statement on separation

Rahman and Banu released a joint statement on November 19 announcing their decision to separate after 29 years of marriage. "After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, AR Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other." "This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship...the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them," the statement read.