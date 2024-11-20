Summarize Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh has added Mumbai to his 'Dil-Luminati' tour, surprising fans.

Despite recent controversy over his song lyrics promoting alcohol and drugs, Dosanjh remains excited about performing in his homeland.

He's also preparing for his upcoming film, Border 2.

Diljit finally adds Mumbai to 'Dil-Luminati' tour! Tickets live soon

By Tanvi Gupta 03:06 pm Nov 20, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has added another show in Mumbai as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour. The India leg of the tour, which was announced in September, did not feature Mumbai in its list of cities, leaving fans disappointed. But, much to the joy of Mumbaikars, Dosanjh took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he will be performing in the city on December 19. Here's when the ticket sales will go live.

'Lao ji finally ho gaya add Mumbai...'

The original tour was supposed to cover Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. The addition of Mumbai took fans by surprise. Dosanjh shared a poster on Instagram captioning it "Lao Ji Finally Ho Gaya add Mumbai," announcing the new show. However, the exact venue for the performance is still under wraps. Tickets will be available from November 22 onwards.

Dosanjh's excitement and controversy surrounding the tour

Dosanjh said he was excited to bring the Dil-Luminati Tour to India, calling it a "dream come true." He said, "After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle." However, the tour hasn't been controversy-free. At a recent performance in Hyderabad, Dosanjh was served a legal notice by the Telangana government, asking him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.

Dosanjh's response to legal notice and upcoming film

Responding to the legal notice, Dosanjh shared a video where he slammed states for not doing enough to curb liquor sales. He claimed it's a major "revenue" generator and said he would stop making songs on alcohol if the government announced a nationwide ban on it. On the acting front, Dosanjh is gearing up for his role in Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.