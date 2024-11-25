Summarize Simplifying... In short The re-release of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' (KHNH), directed by Nikkhil Advani, has outperformed 'Karan Arjun' at the box office, earning ₹3.15 crore in two weekends.

The film saw a 30% growth in its second weekend and recorded its highest earnings of ₹51.5 lakh on the 10th day.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release box office collection

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release outperforms 'Karan Arjun,' earns ₹3.15cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:24 am Nov 25, 2024

What's the story The re-release of the iconic romantic drama, Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan has been a box office winner. The film, which was released in 2003, has raked in an impressive ₹3.15 crore in just 10 days since its re-release. This weekend alone saw the film outperforming another re-released classic, Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun.

Box office performance

'KHNH' witnessed a significant growth in its 2nd weekend

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, KHNH witnessed a 30% growth in its second weekend as compared to the opening one. The film added ₹1.13 crore to its earnings in the last three days, beating Karan Arjun which earned ₹1.08 crore in the same period. This is even more significant, given this was the first weekend for Karan Arjun.

Record-breaking earnings

'KHNH' recorded its biggest day on 2nd Sunday

Interestingly, KHNH also recorded its highest earnings on the 10th day (second Sunday) of its re-release at the Indian box office. The film earned ₹51.5 lakh on just this day, which contributed significantly to its total earnings of ₹3.15 crore net in India after two weekends. This record-breaking performance only goes on to show how much KHNH appeals to Indian audiences.