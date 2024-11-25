'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release outperforms 'Karan Arjun,' earns ₹3.15cr
The re-release of the iconic romantic drama, Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan has been a box office winner. The film, which was released in 2003, has raked in an impressive ₹3.15 crore in just 10 days since its re-release. This weekend alone saw the film outperforming another re-released classic, Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun.
'KHNH' witnessed a significant growth in its 2nd weekend
Directed by Nikkhil Advani, KHNH witnessed a 30% growth in its second weekend as compared to the opening one. The film added ₹1.13 crore to its earnings in the last three days, beating Karan Arjun which earned ₹1.08 crore in the same period. This is even more significant, given this was the first weekend for Karan Arjun.
'KHNH' recorded its biggest day on 2nd Sunday
Interestingly, KHNH also recorded its highest earnings on the 10th day (second Sunday) of its re-release at the Indian box office. The film earned ₹51.5 lakh on just this day, which contributed significantly to its total earnings of ₹3.15 crore net in India after two weekends. This record-breaking performance only goes on to show how much KHNH appeals to Indian audiences.