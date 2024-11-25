'Singham Again' sees decline; collects ₹240.35cr by Day 24
The box office performance of Singham Again has started to fade after 24 days in theaters. The film, which is nearing the end of its run, has witnessed a gradual decline in its daily collections. Meanwhile, the new release The Sabarmati Report is picking up steam and beating Singham Again's numbers. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to dominate over both these films with a total collection of around ₹247 crore.
'Singham Again' witnessed growth over the weekend
Despite a fall in its daily collections, Singham Again witnessed a minor spike over the weekend. After raking in around ₹15.75 crore in its third week, the film earned ₹80 lakh on its fourth Friday. However, it grew on Saturday and Sunday with collections of ₹1.5 crore and ₹1.9 crore respectively, taking its total collection to around ₹240.35 crore thus far.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' maintains lead, surpasses 'Singham Again'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to outperform Singham Again at the box office. The film raked in ₹3.4 crore on Sunday, taking its total collection to around ₹247.1 crore. Initially lagging behind Singham Again upon its release on November 1, BB3 picked up after its first week and has consistently outperformed the Rohit Shetty directorial in the weeks since.
'Singham Again' may cross 'Drishyam 2's lifetime collections
Trade analysts believe Singham Again may go on to collect ₹250 crore lifetime if it continues to earn ₹1 crore/day for 10 more days. If this happens, the film may go on to beat the lifetime collections of Drishyam 2. However, since it was made on a smaller budget, Drishyam 2 would still be a bigger hit than Singham Again.