Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a dip in daily earnings, 'Singham Again' managed to collect around ₹240.35 crore by its 24th day, with a slight weekend boost.

However, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues to lead, amassing about ₹247.1 crore.

Trade analysts predict that 'Singham Again' could surpass 'Drishyam 2's lifetime collections if it maintains its current pace, although 'Drishyam 2' would still be considered a bigger hit due to its smaller budget. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Singham Again' sees decline; collects ₹240.35cr by Day 24

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:56 am Nov 25, 202410:56 am

What's the story The box office performance of Singham Again has started to fade after 24 days in theaters. The film, which is nearing the end of its run, has witnessed a gradual decline in its daily collections. Meanwhile, the new release The Sabarmati Report is picking up steam and beating Singham Again's numbers. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to dominate over both these films with a total collection of around ₹247 crore.

Weekend performance

'Singham Again' witnessed growth over the weekend

Despite a fall in its daily collections, Singham Again witnessed a minor spike over the weekend. After raking in around ₹15.75 crore in its third week, the film earned ₹80 lakh on its fourth Friday. However, it grew on Saturday and Sunday with collections of ₹1.5 crore and ₹1.9 crore respectively, taking its total collection to around ₹240.35 crore thus far.

Box office lead

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' maintains lead, surpasses 'Singham Again'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to outperform Singham Again at the box office. The film raked in ₹3.4 crore on Sunday, taking its total collection to around ₹247.1 crore. Initially lagging behind Singham Again upon its release on November 1, BB3 picked up after its first week and has consistently outperformed the Rohit Shetty directorial in the weeks since.

Lifetime collections

'Singham Again' may cross 'Drishyam 2's lifetime collections

Trade analysts believe Singham Again may go on to collect ₹250 crore lifetime if it continues to earn ₹1 crore/day for 10 more days. If this happens, the film may go on to beat the lifetime collections of Drishyam 2. However, since it was made on a smaller budget, Drishyam 2 would still be a bigger hit than Singham Again.