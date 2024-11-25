Summarize Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that his wife, Alia Bhatt, didn't know who Kishore Kumar, a legendary Bollywood singer, was when they first met, sparking surprise and criticism from fans.

Ranbir reveals Alia didn't know Kishore Kumar; fans react: 'Unbelievable'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:41 am Nov 25, 202410:41 am

What's the story Actor Ranbir Kapoor made a shocking revelation about his wife and fellow actor, Alia Bhatt, at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actor recounted an incident from their first meeting where Bhatt didn't know about legendary Bollywood singer-actor Kishore Kumar. Kapoor made the revelation during an interview with filmmaker Rahul Rawail at the festival, which also paid tribute to Kapoor's grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

Revelation details

Kapoor's anecdote about Bhatt's unfamiliarity with Kumar

During the interview, Kapoor revealed what happened when they first met. He said, "The first time I met Alia, she asked me, 'Who's Kishore Kumar?'" This left the audience shocked, with one of them even saying, "Are you serious?" To this, Kapoor replied, "So, you know, it's just the circle of life. You know, it's like people have forgotten and then new artists have come. So I think it's very important that, you know, we remember our roots."

Fan reactions

Fans reacted with disbelief and criticism online

Kapoor's revelation about Bhatt not knowing Kumar ignited a firestorm on social media. Disappointed fans were shocked, with one saying, "Not knowing Kishor Kumar is worse. He is literally the biggest male singer in the history of Bollywood." Another fan said, "I think this is worse than not knowing the President of India." Others wondered why Kapoor would publicly humiliate his wife like this.

Past controversies

Bhatt's previous gaffes and Kapoor's controversial statement

Notably, this isn't the first time Bhatt has been trolled for her lack of general knowledge. In 2013, she had incorrectly named Prithviraj Chauhan the President of India instead of Dr. Pranab Mukherjee on Koffee With Karan, getting mocked online. Meanwhile, Kapoor has also been criticized when Bhatt revealed in a Vogue interview that she wipes off her lipstick because he "doesn't like it," which many found problematic.