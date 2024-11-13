Summarize Simplifying... In short The iconic '90s film 'Pardes', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry, is set to be re-released in theaters on November 15.

'Pardes' to re-release in theaters

When to watch SRK-Mahima Chaudhry's 'Pardes' in theaters

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:19 am Nov 13, 202410:19 am

What's the story The 1997 Bollywood classic Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan and marking Mahima Chaudhry's debut, is all set to hit the big screens again. The film was a critical and commercial success when it was first released. This announcement comes after a string of successful re-releases including films like Rockstar, Veer-Zara, Khosla Ka Ghosla, etc. The official news was shared by PVR Cinemas on social media recently.

Fan excitement

'Pardes' re-release date and fan reactions

The re-release of Pardes is slated for Friday, November 15, PVR Cinemas announced. The news was greeted with excitement by fans, with one user writing, "Excited to see this on the big screen," while another said it was the "best news ever... My favorite film." Subhash Ghai's film's evergreen songs like I Love My India and Dil Deewana are still loved by audiences today.

Film synopsis

'Pardes': A reflection of cultural differences and patriotism

Pardes is a story that explores the cultural differences between India and the West. It was a landmark film of the '90s, highlighting values of patriotism, and the importance of family. The plot revolves around Arjun (Khan), a non-resident Indian who returns to the country to help his foster father get his son married to his friend's daughter, Ganga (Chaudhry). But Ganga and Arjun fall in love, unexpectedly.

Musical impact

'Pardes' music: A key factor in its enduring popularity

The film's music, composed by the duo Nadeem-Shravan, was a major factor in its success. Chart-topping hits like Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain and Meri Mehbooba were loved by audiences and are still popular. Along with Pardes, Khan's 2003 hit Kal Ho Naa Ho will also be re-released in cinemas on the same day. This double feature is sure to be a treat for Khan's fans.

