Nikkhil Advani spoke about SRK's commitment to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Why SRK signed 'Kal Ho Naa...' without reading full script

By Isha Sharma 09:37 am Oct 28, 202409:37 am

What's the story In a recent interview, Nikkhil Advani, the director of the iconic Bollywood film Kal Ho Naa Ho, revealed superstar Shah Rukh Khan didn't read the full script before signing on for the project. Speaking on Cyrus Says YouTube channel, Advani shared Khan only read parts of the script because he had complete trust in Karan Johar's writing and Advani's direction. Here's what he said.

SRK had complete faith in the team

Before his directorial debut, Advani had assisted on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. "Shah Rukh went to Yash Johar and said, 'I will do another film with Dharma Productions only if Nikkhil directs it,'" Advani recalled. "SRK read the first page, glanced over the interval point and skipped to the last page. He didn't read the entire script. He simply said 'I know Karan has written it and you're directing it so I'm in good hands."

'I owe Shah Rukh a lot...'

Advani also expressed his deep gratitude toward Khan for the trust he placed in him. He said, "I owe Shah Rukh a lot—I owe him my entire career as a director." The director also said that during this time, Khan was keen on exploring different roles apart from love stories, which they often discussed on set. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta and is now a cult classic.