The iconic Bollywood film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is set for a re-release, allowing a new generation to experience its unforgettable performances and touching story on the big screen.

The film, which won numerous awards, features a stellar cast including SRK, Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan.

This re-release follows a trend of celebrating Bollywood classics, with Dharma Productions partnering with cinema chains like PVR Cinemas and INOX for screenings across India.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-releasing in theaters

When to watch 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' in theaters

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:23 pm Nov 12, 202402:23 pm

What's the story The iconic Bollywood film, Kal Ho Naa Ho, is returning to theaters after 21 years. Dharma Productions announced on Tuesday that the film will be re-released on November 15. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. It had originally premiered on November 28, 2003. Are you ready to witness the magic back on the big screens?

Film synopsis

'Kal Ho Naa Ho': A tale of love and life

Kal Ho Naa Ho tells the story of Naina (Zinta), a young woman struggling with life, love, and family problems. Her life turns around when Aman (SRK) steps into her life and encourages her to live every moment to the fullest. The film is famous for its unforgettable dialogues, touching music, and colorful portrayal of New York City. It beautifully delves into friendship, love, and the ephemeral beauty of life through a blend of comedy and drama.

Director's tribute

Karan Johar's emotional tribute to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

In 2023, Karan Johar paid an emotional tribute to the film on its 20th anniversary. He shared a video compilation of beautiful moments from the movie and wrote a heartfelt note about his journey with it. "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years," he said.

Stellar cast

'Kal Ho Naa Ho': A film of unforgettable performances

Interestingly, the role of Naina was first offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan but ultimately went to Zinta, who made the character her own. The chemistry between SRK, Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan added a captivating dynamic to the film. Kal Ho Naa Ho won two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, and 13 International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Film re-release

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release: A celebration of Bollywood classics

The re-release of Kal Ho Naa Ho is in line with a trend celebrating Bollywood classics, giving new generations a chance to witness iconic films on the big screen. Recently, another Khan and Zinta movie, Veer-Zaara received massive love upon its re-release. Dharma Productions has partnered with popular cinema chains like PVR Cinemas and INOX, which will screen the film across India.