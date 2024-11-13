Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming film 'Red One', Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans team up on a global mission to save Santa, played by JK Simmons.

Johnson is Santa's security head, while Evans is a top tracker who accidentally exposes Santa's hideout.

The duo battles villains including a goat-like creature, Krampus, and a shape-shifting Icelandic witch, Gryla, played by Kiernan Shipka.

'Red One' releases on November 15

'Red One': What to expect from Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans starrer

What's the story Amazon MGM Studios will release its new holiday film, Red One, on November 15 in the United States as well as in India. The movie boasts an ensemble cast led by Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The plot follows a group of villains who kidnap Santa Claus from his North Pole base, resulting in a global rescue mission.

Character details

Johnson and Evans's characters in 'Red One'

In Red One, Johnson plays Callum Drift, the commander of E.L.F. (Enforcement, Logistics, and Fortification) and Santa's head of security, code name "Red One." Evans stars as Jack O'Malley, the world's best tracker who inadvertently reveals Santa's secret location. Together, they go on a worldwide mission to save Santa and make sure he gets home in time for his Christmas Eve gift-giving run.

Production team

Supporting cast and crew of 'Red One'

The film also features Lucy Liu as Zoe Harlow, the head of the Mythological Oversight and Restoration Authority (M.O.R.A.), and Oscar-winning actor JK Simmons as a youthful Santa Claus. Bonnie Hunt plays Mrs. Claus, while the villains are played by Kristofer Hivju, Kiernan Shipka, and a group of sinister snowmen. Jake Kasdan directs Red One from a screenplay by Chris Morgan based on an idea from Hiram Garcia.

Actor insights

Johnson and Evans's motivation for joining 'Red One'

Johnson, who is famous for his action-packed roles in movies such as Black Adam and the Fast & Furious franchise, said he loved Christmas classics. He said these movies "bring us back to that warm feeling of being with friends and family." Evans, who is known for his Captain America role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was thrilled to play an anti-Christmas character who ultimately discovers his holiday spirit.

Antagonists

'Red One' villains: Krampus and Gryla

The film's villains are led by Krampus, a goat-like creature who is known to terrorize children in parts of Europe. Garcia called him "the flip side of Christmas, someone who is about punishing the naughty." Another main villain is Gryla, an Icelandic Christmas witch who is known to punish children harshly. In Red One, she is also a shape-shifter who becomes a beautiful young woman, played by Shipka.