By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Nov 13, 2024

What's the story In honor of Batman's 85th anniversary, Wayne Enterprises has produced 10 limited edition "Tumblers" or Batmobiles from Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. The fully functional vehicles are now available for a whopping $29,90,000 each. The company said on its website that these "highly collectable Tumbler Batmobiles are officially sanctioned by Warner Bros. and will be available for sale to an exclusive audience of avid car collectors."

Vehicle details

Batmobile's features and specifications revealed

The Tumbler is made of kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal fiberglass. It runs on a 6.2L LS3 engine and comes with a SuperMatic 4L85-E four-speed transmission, 4-wheel power disk brakes, and a digital performance dashboard. The ride also boasts of imitation gun turrets, a smoke screen delivery system, racing harnesses for car seats, and simulates a jet engine (minus the flames). Notably, this Wayne Enterprises is very much real and specializes in launching luxury accessories.

Purchase process

However, the Batmobile is not street-legal

Despite its impressive features, the Tumbler won't be street-legal. Wayne Enterprises has advised potential buyers against driving it on public roads unless they're prepared for a police chase. However, those interested in becoming one of the 10 owners can fill out an inquiry form online to express their interest in this limited allocation. The company has requested future owners to be cautious with these vehicles and share videos of them in action once received.

Twitter Post

