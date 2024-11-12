Vicky Kaushal's next: A mythological epic with Dinesh Vijan
Having enjoyed a successful run in the post-pandemic era with hits like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, and Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal is all set to take on his most ambitious project yet. The actor will reportedly team up with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan for a large-scale feature film based on Indian mythology. "It's a massive feature film set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology," an insider told Pinkvilla.
Kaushal's character and film's pre-production details revealed
In this upcoming project, Kaushal will play an important character from Indian mythology. The pre-production stage is scheduled to begin in early 2025 considering the film's grand scale. "It's undoubtedly the most ambitious film for both Maddock and Vicky Kaushal. The film requires 6 to 8 months plus of prep before going on floors, and that begins in 2025," the source added.
Kaushal's upcoming films and Vijan's confidence in 'Chhaava'
Before this project, Kaushal will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film releases in the first quarter of 2025. After that, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which he's slated to start from mid-November with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Vijan is reportedly very confident about Chhaava and has been impressed by Kaushal's performance in it.
Kaushal's future plans and script considerations
Apart from these projects, Kaushal is also eyeing a few other scripts for his future. The source concluded by saying, "Dinesh Vijan is supremely confident on Chhaava, and is bowled over by Vicky's performance in the film. The next project just reflects the faith they have on Chhaava." Well, that speaks volumes about Kaushal's ability to deliver a killer performance in his upcoming films.