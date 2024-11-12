Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korean actor Song Jae-rim, known for his roles in films like The Suspect and TV shows like Secret Garden, has tragically passed away at 39.

His last project was the web show Queen Woo, and he had two upcoming films, I'll Become Rich and Death Business, and another project, Salmon, in the pipeline.

The entertainment industry and fans are mourning his untimely demise, with his funeral set for Thursday.

South Korean actor Song Jae-rim was found dead at his home

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:59 pm Nov 12, 202405:59 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Song Jae-rim, who most recently starred in the K-drama Queen Woo, was found dead at his Seoul apartment on Tuesday. He was 39. The police confirmed his death and revealed that a two-page letter was found at the scene in Seongdong District. While investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, authorities have said there are "no signs of foul play."

Funeral arrangements

Song's funeral to be held on Thursday

Song's death has sent shock waves through the South Korean entertainment industry. His funeral will be held on Thursday at a funeral home in Yeouido, Korean media portals reported. The news of his untimely demise has left fans and colleagues in deep mourning. Reportedly, he had two films coming up, I'll Become Rich and Death Business, alongside another project titled Salmon. Neither of the three have any release dates as of yet.

Career highlights

Song's acting career: A look back

Song began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut with the 2009 film Actresses. He went on to star in several movies such as The Suspect, Tunnel 3D, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, and Good Morning. He was also a familiar face on TV and OTT platforms with shows such as Secret Garden, Moon Embracing the Sun, Cool Guys, Hot Ramen under his belt. One of his last roles was in My Military Valentine as Sung Jae-hoon.

Last appearance

Song's final project was 'Queen Woo'

Earlier this year, Song appeared in the historical web show Queen Woo, which streamed from August to September 2024. The show also starred actors Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Mu-yeol, Ji Chang-wook, Jeong Yu-mi, and Lee Soo-hyuk. His stint on the reality show We Got Married in 2014 had particularly gained huge fanfare. Song last posted an update on Instagram (jaelim_song) in January this year.