Summarize Simplifying... In short Tim Burton, renowned for his collaborations with Johnny Depp, hinted at a possible reunion with the actor.

However, he ruled out sequels to classics like 'Edward Scissorhands' and 'Nightmare Before Christmas', believing some films are best left alone.

Currently, Burton is enjoying the success of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', his second directed sequel, and is involved in an upcoming docuseries featuring Depp, awaiting release. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tim Burton hints at working with Johnny Depp again

Tim Burton hints at possible reunion with Johnny Depp

By Isha Sharma 12:19 pm Dec 01, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Hollywood director Tim Burton has hinted at a possible reunion with frequent collaborator, actor Johnny Depp. The last time the duo worked together was in 2012 on Dark Shadows, their eighth collaboration in 22 years. During a recent red carpet interview at the Marrakech International Film Festival, when asked about another project with Depp, Burton responded positively saying, "Well, I'm sure there will be."

Casting insights

Burton's approach to casting and collaboration

Burton also gave an insight into his casting process during the interview. IndieWire quoted him as saying, "I never feel like, 'Oh, I'm going to use this and that actor.' It usually has to be based on the project I'm working on. That's what film is all about. It's collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you." Burton has worked with Depp on films like Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Sequel speculation

Burton rules out sequels to 'Edward Scissorhands,' 'Nightmare Before Christmas'

During a Q&A session at the same film festival, Burton dismissed the possibility of sequels to his first film with Depp, Edward Scissorhands, and his 1993 stop-motion animated classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas. He explained his stance by saying, "There are certain films I don't want to make a sequel to...Certain things are best left on their own and that for me is one of them."

Current projects

Meanwhile, Burton's recent success and upcoming docuseries

Burton is currently basking in the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to his 1988 supernatural comedy classic Beetlejuice. The movie is only the second time he has directed a sequel, the first being 1992's Batman Returns. Depp also features in director Tara Wood's yet-to-be-titled Tim Burton Docuseries which was partially screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in June but is still awaiting a release date.