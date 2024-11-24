Summarize Simplifying... In short "Wicked 2" continues the tale of Elphaba, now on the run, with the Wizard and Madame Morrible spreading lies about her, leaving Glinda in doubt.

The sequel promises a balance of light and dark, with a mature tone and soul-searching themes.

Director Chu, despite working on "Wicked 2", dreams of creating more musicals, even an "absurd" one, for the sheer joy of it.

Jon M. Chu hints at 'Wicked: Part 2' theme

How 'Wicked 2' will be significantly different from 'Wicked'

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Nov 24, 202412:30 am

What's the story Jon M. Chu, the director of the Hollywood film Wicked: Part 1, has dropped some interesting hints about the sequel, Wicked: Part 2. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he teased the main theme of the second film saying, "If Part 1 is about choices, Part 2 is about consequences." He went on to explain that choices can be difficult and their results may not always be as expected.

Character development

'Wicked: Part 2' to explore Elphaba's journey

The sequel will pick up the story of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, who is now on the run after learning the truth about the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). The Wizard and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) are spreading lies about her. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) is left in uncertainty after deciding not to go with Elphaba. The film also stars Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater.

Film tone

'Wicked: Part 2' to balance darkness with light

Chu said, "There is lots of lightness in the movie. There's a lot of fun parts." "We've not forgotten about that, but there's a matureness and a nuance to it that we earn from the first movie. The second movie really gets to play with [that maturity]." "There's a lot of soul searching in movie 2. They're asking, 'Is this the right decision that you made?"

Director's vision

Chu's future plans in the musical genre

Despite his work on Wicked: Part 2, Chu revealed that he wishes to continue making musicals. He revealed his dream to make an "absurd musical" where he could go all out creatively. "I want to do something you can just go nuts on, but I hope that I never have to stop making musicals. It's too much fun." Read our review of Wicked here.