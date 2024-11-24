How 'Wicked 2' will be significantly different from 'Wicked'
Jon M. Chu, the director of the Hollywood film Wicked: Part 1, has dropped some interesting hints about the sequel, Wicked: Part 2. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he teased the main theme of the second film saying, "If Part 1 is about choices, Part 2 is about consequences." He went on to explain that choices can be difficult and their results may not always be as expected.
'Wicked: Part 2' to explore Elphaba's journey
The sequel will pick up the story of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, who is now on the run after learning the truth about the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). The Wizard and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) are spreading lies about her. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) is left in uncertainty after deciding not to go with Elphaba. The film also stars Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater.
'Wicked: Part 2' to balance darkness with light
Chu said, "There is lots of lightness in the movie. There's a lot of fun parts." "We've not forgotten about that, but there's a matureness and a nuance to it that we earn from the first movie. The second movie really gets to play with [that maturity]." "There's a lot of soul searching in movie 2. They're asking, 'Is this the right decision that you made?"
Chu's future plans in the musical genre
Despite his work on Wicked: Part 2, Chu revealed that he wishes to continue making musicals. He revealed his dream to make an "absurd musical" where he could go all out creatively. "I want to do something you can just go nuts on, but I hope that I never have to stop making musicals. It's too much fun." Read our review of Wicked here.