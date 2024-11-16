Summarize Simplifying... In short The hit show 'Nobody Wants This' is set to return for a second season in September 2025, with filming starting in February.

The creators, Brody and Bell, are surprised by the show's success and promise to keep the new season clever, sweet, and funny without any drastic changes.

'Nobody Wants This' is a sensational hit

'Nobody Wants This' S02 targets September 2025 release

By Isha Sharma 04:28 pm Nov 16, 2024

What's the story The surprise Netflix hit Nobody Wants This will begin filming for its second season in February 2025. The show features Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in an unconventional rom-com about a recently single rabbi (Brody) and a non-Jewish sex podcast host (Bell). Despite initial skepticism regarding its success, the series has turned into a cultural phenomenon and is hugely popular on social media.

Season 2 details

'Nobody Wants This' S02 to premiere in September next year

Speaking to Variety, Brody assured fans that the wait for the second season of Nobody Wants This won't be too long. "We're shooting in February and hopefully they'll have it out by September next year," he said. Bell also revealed some new additions to the team for Season 2, including showrunners Jenny Connor and Bruce Eric Kaplan. However, she clarified that "nothing has been completely decided" yet regarding the plot.

Unexpected triumph

Brody and Bell expressed surprise at the show's success

Brody and Bell expressed surprise at the show's success. "We are in a tense moment of massive upheaval, and there doesn't seem to be many romantic comedies, period," Brody said. Echoing his sentiments, Bell added, "It feels like we have the field to ourselves for a moment."

Season 2 expectations

Brody and Bell shared expectations for Season 2

When asked what he expects from the second season, Brody said, "I don't care, as long as it's clever and sweet and funny." Bell added that they're not planning any drastic changes in the show's format. She said, "The second season, we're not going to have Godzilla make an entrance. It's not going to become an alien show. No evil twins." The show also stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Stephanie Faracy.