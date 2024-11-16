Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report," a film inspired by the tragic 2002 Sabarmati Express incident, is now available for viewing post-theatrical run.

'The Sabarmati Report' is currently running in theaters

Where to watch 'The Sabarmati Report' post-theatrical run

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, a Hindi drama thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, hit theaters on Friday. The film received mixed reviews and raked in ₹1.15cr on its opening day. After its theatrical run, the movie will reportedly make its digital debut on ZEE5 in late December or early January. It's directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

'The Sabarmati Report' plot and production details

The Sabarmati Report is inspired by the tragic incident of the Sabarmati Express being torched near Godhra railway station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. 59 people died in the incident. Along with Massey and Khanna, the film stars Riddhi Dogra, Tushar Phulke, Sandeep Kumar, and Sundip Ved in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, with a budget of ₹50cr.

Massey revealed the biggest challenge of 'TSR'

Speaking about the challenges faced while shooting, Massey earlier told Firstpost, "Telling the story was the most challenging bit for me." "We all know what is happening around us and the preconceived notion that people have, to tell a story that happened so many years ago and being brave enough to come and tell the story that has been misinterpreted by people and I think that is the biggest challenge."