Dia Mirza teases 'Rehnaa Hai Terre...' sequel, but conditions apply!

By Isha Sharma 02:29 pm Oct 31, 202402:29 pm

What's the story Dia Mirza, famous for playing Reena Malhotra in the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM), recently opened up about the possibility of a sequel. The film, which marked her debut and co-starred R Madhavan, was re-released in August 2024. Looking back at its timeless popularity, Mirza called RHTDM "a gift that never stops giving."

Audience impact

'Nostalgia is a very powerful feeling'

Mirza was amazed by the audience's reaction to RHTDM's re-release, recalling her experience of watching it in theaters with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi. Speaking to News18, she described the powerful nostalgia evoked by the film and its music, saying, "I was just sitting there and thinking that RHTDM is a gift that never stops giving." "I don't know what it is. Is it the music, the lyrics? Nostalgia is a very powerful feeling."

Viral conversation

Mirza's plans for a sequel

When asked about a possible sequel to RHTDM, Mirza confirmed that she and Madhavan have been talking about it for years. But, she stressed the need for a strong story, saying, "Over the years, we have been discussing it. But we have also been very clear that we will not even attempt a sequel unless the story is strong." The film was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and Amazon Prime Video.