Summarize Simplifying... In short Alec Baldwin is set to receive a Lifetime Award at the Turin Film Festival, despite recent controversy surrounding the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Baldwin will also attend a screening of his 1990 thriller, The Hunt for Red October.

Meanwhile, the Camerimage Film Festival honored Hutchins with a minute of silence before screening Rust. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alec Baldwin will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at Turin Film Festival

Alec Baldwin to receive Lifetime Award at Turin Film Festival

By Isha Sharma 12:07 pm Nov 23, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is all set to be honored with the Stella a Mole, a prestigious career achievement honor at the Turin Film Festival in Italy. The festival started on Friday and will continue until November 30. Despite being embroiled in an involuntary manslaughter case after a tragic accident on his film Rust's set (which was dismissed in August), Baldwin is a highly-anticipated guest at the event.

Tragic incident

Baldwin's 'Rust' tragedy and its aftermath

The manslaughter case against Baldwin was connected to the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021. The actor fired a live round from a prop revolver that was meant to have dummy bullets, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Despite the controversy, Rust was warmly received at its premiere at the Camerimage Film Festival in Torun, Poland earlier this week.

Festival schedule

Baldwin to attend 'The Hunt for Red October' screening

Baldwin will arrive in Turin on Monday and will attend a press conference ahead of a screening of his celebrated 1990 thriller The Hunt for Red October. Sharon Stone and Matthew Broderick are among other honorees at the festival who will also receive TFF career prizes. Previous recipients of these awards have included notable names like Kevin Spacey and Angelina Jolie.

Tribute

'Rust' screening at Camerimage Film Festival honored Hutchins

Meanwhile, at the Camerimage Film Festival, a minute of silence was observed in honor of Hutchins before Rust was screened. The film was introduced by Hutchins's close friend Rachel Mason, who is working on a documentary about the late cinematographer. Although Baldwin was not present at this event, director Souza and new cinematographer Bianca Cline were there to represent the film.