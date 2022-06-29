Entertainment

Johnny Depp returning to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'? Representative clarifies

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 29, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

Johnny Depp's representative busts rumors on Depp's 'Pirates' return. (Photo credit: IMDb)

Rumors were rife that actor Johnny Depp would reprise his role as the beloved Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean after securing a win against ex-wife Amber Heard in the defamation case. Reports suggested Disney had offered Depp a $301M deal to return to the widely popular franchise. However, the actor's representative recently shut down the rumors saying, "This is made up."

Context Why does this story matter?

The first movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl happened in 2003, starring Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Since then, the franchise has had four other parts, the last one being Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

While Disney cut Depp off in hopes of making a reboot, Amber Heard's domestic abuse charges were also believed to have influenced this.

Claims Rumors claimed Depp will 'forgive' Disney, reprise role for $301M

A source reached out to PopTopic, a pop-culture gossip and news website, and claimed that "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp." "They are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character," the source alleged further. However, Depp's representative dismissed all the rumors around his return to the Disney franchise.

In addition to this, the producer of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke to The Times about the situation on Depp's return. "Not at this point," Bruckheimer stated. "The future is yet to be decided." To note, these statements were made while the defamation case between the ex-spouses was yet to conclude with a verdict in the court.

Recap Depp won't return for '$300M or a million alpacas'

During the trial, Depp's attorney Ben Rottenborn asked, "The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300M and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?" Depp had affirmed. We wonder who will appear as the legendary pirate in Bruckheimer's upcoming films.