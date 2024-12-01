Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Moana 2' is making waves at the box office, earning over ₹7cr in just two days.

The film's English occupancy peaked at 35.91% with Pune and Kochi leading the way, while its Hindi occupancy rose to 16.85% by nightfall.

The sequel, featuring voices of Auliʻi Cravalho, Rose Matafeo, Dwayne Johnson, and David Fane, takes Moana on a daring journey into uncharted waters, guided by her wayfinding ancestors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Moana 2' box office collection

'Moana 2' grows; earns over ₹7cr in 2 days

By Isha Sharma 09:39 am Dec 01, 202409:39 am

What's the story The Hollywood animated sequel Moana 2, directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, witnessed a jump in its box office collection on the second day. After raking in an estimated ₹2.6cr India net on its opening day (Friday), the earnings jumped to about ₹4.5cr on Saturday. This takes the two-day collection to about ₹7.1cr across all languages in India, per Sacnilk.

Occupancy details

'Moana 2' English occupancy rates on day 2

On Saturday, Moana 2 registered an overall English occupancy of 29.86%. The film witnessed a gradual rise in occupancy through the day, starting with 16.84% for morning shows and peaking at 35.91% for night shows. Among major regions, the highest English occupancy was recorded in Pune (40.50%) and Kochi (42%), while the lowest was in Kolkata (15.50%) and Ahmedabad (17.75%).

Hindi occupancy

'Moana 2' Hindi occupancy rates on day 2

In Hindi occupancy, Moana 2 recorded an overall 12.04% on Saturday. The film's morning shows occupancy was a low 5.96%, but witnessed a steady increase through the day, peaking at 16.85% for night shows. Among major regions, Pune recorded the highest Hindi occupancy (36.75%), while Kolkata had the lowest (1%).

About the film

'Moana 2' plot and voice cast

IMDb describes the film's plot as, "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced." The voice cast includes Auliʻi Cravalho, Rose Matafeo, Dwayne Johnson, and David Fane.