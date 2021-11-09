5 possible Bollywood projects Dwayne Johnson could have easily led

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 09, 2021, 06:23 pm

Do you think Dwayne Johnson can lead a Bollywood film?

Recently Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, opened about his dreams of starring in a Bollywood film. "I've felt there should be some more connective tissue between Hollywood and Bollywood," he had said, while emphasizing how he "would love" to appear in a Hindi flick. In this light, we list down some probable films where Johnson would have been a perfect fit.

Number 1

'Baahubali': Imagine the hunk as Bhallaladeva or in title role

If we go by the way the Jumanji star carries himself, we can conclude that he is perfect to play both the protagonist and antagonist in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. So be it the titular part of Prabhas or Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati), Johnson would have fit in tightly. The epic fantasy actioner also set box office afire, another reason why money-churner Johnson's name comes in.

Number 2

'Fan': Johnson would have been an ideal choice. Here's why

Reportedly, Johnson had created a Guinness World Record for clicking the maximum number of selfies (over 100) in three minutes (!) during the San Andreas premiere in London. Also, the star is the fifth most followed person on Instagram in the world. So, looking at the impact his fandom has, we feel that he could have easily done Shah Rukh Khan's roles in Fan.

Number 3

'Brothers': Johnson could have pulled off Akshay Kumar's David Fernandes

Johnson in 'Brothers'? That sounds interesting

Brothers, the 2015 sports drama was based on mixed martial arts, and starred Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra as feuding siblings who have a face-off in the final competition. Given Johnson's history with sports and also that he is an actor, we think these two features make him an ideal one to pull off Kumar's David Fernandes in this Dharma Productions-backed film.

Number 4

'Talaash': His criminology knowledge would come handy here

Did you know Johnson holds a degree in criminology? Armed with this knowledge of searching through clues and making a conclusion, the 49-year-old muscular hunk has it in him to play Aamir Khan's role in Talaash. Khan played police inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat, whose marriage with Roshni (Rani Mukerji) has developed cracks. While this is fine, Johnson's emoting skills would need an upgrade here.

Number 5

'Commando': He is THE perfect choice for this action film

Johnson has a lot of similarity with Vidyut Jammwal. Both of them are fitness enthusiasts and have personalities that restrict them to a certain kind of genre, i.e., action. So, the Commando series of films, which made Jammwal Bollywood's go-to fight master, could have been handled by Johnson way too well. It's time Johnson leads an action franchise all by himself, isn't it?