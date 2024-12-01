Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is set to thrill sci-fi and fantasy fans in 2025 with new seasons of popular shows and fresh series.

Highlights include the return of 'The Sandman', 'Black Mirror', 'The Witcher', and 'Alice in Borderland', along with the debut of 'The Eternaut' and the final season of 'Stranger Things'.

Expect intense vampire battles, psychological sci-fi, beloved comic stories, and alien threats in the lineup.

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Dec 01, 202402:00 am

What's the story Netflix is preparing for an exhilarating 2025 with an exciting slate of science fiction and fantasy series. The streaming giant will host both returning favorites like Stranger Things and The Sandman, and new entries like The Eternaut. This comes after a successful 2024 for the platform, with popular shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and 3 Body Problem, despite some disappointments like the cancelation of Dead Boy Detectives and KAOS.

January-February releases

'Castlevania: Nocturne' and 'Cassandra' to kickstart 2025

The new year will kickstart with the return of Netflix's dark fantasy vampire series, Castlevania: Nocturne. The second season will premiere in January, promising more intense and bloodier battles. February will see the release of Cassandra, a German limited series exploring psychological sci-fi. The plot follows a family shifting into an abandoned smart home and their encounters with its sinister domestic assistant named Cassandra.

Upcoming seasons

'The Sandman,' 'Blood of Zeus,' and 'Alice in Borderland'

The Sandman, which premiered in 2022, will return with its second season in early-to-mid 2025. The new season will include some of the comic's most beloved stories such as Season of Mists and Brief Lives, per What's On Netflix. Another highly-anticipated release is the third season of Alice in Borderland, slated for spring. Based on Haro Aso's original manga, the series has been likened to Netflix's smash hit Squid Game. Blood of Zeus will also return next year.

Series continuations

'Black Mirror' and 'The Witcher' to continue in 2025

The globally successful anthology series Black Mirror will return with its seventh season in 2025. The new season will have six episodes and mark the show's first-ever sequel—a follow-up to the season four premiere USS Callister. The Witcher will also continue with its fourth season expected late in 2025, introducing Liam Hemsworth as the titular Witcher after taking over from Henry Cavill.

New and final seasons

'The Eternaut' and 'Stranger Things' to debut and conclude

The Eternaut, a new series based on the popular Argentine comic series by Hector German Oesterhel, will premiere in early 2025. The plot unfolds against a deadly snowfall that wipes out Earth's population, introducing an alien threat lurking in the snowy landscape. Meanwhile, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to be released later in the year.