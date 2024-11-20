Summarize Simplifying... In short Before stepping into the limelight, many star kids like Shanaya Kapoor, Renee Sen, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan kickstarted their careers behind the camera as assistant directors.

They worked on films like 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Bad Newz', 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and 'My Name Is Khan' respectively.

This trend of starting off-camera is also seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Arjun Kapoor, who were assistant directors before making their acting debuts.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut officially announced

Before Aryan Khan, these star kids kickstarted careers off-camera

By Tanvi Gupta 02:11 pm Nov 20, 202402:11 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, Netflix announced an exciting collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment for an untitled Bollywood series set to release in 2025. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series will mark Aryan Khan's debut as both a creator and director. Long before stepping into the limelight as actors, many Bollywood star kids gained valuable experience behind the camera. As Khan starts a new chapter, here's a look at star kids who began their careers behind the scenes.

Initial steps

Shanaya Kapoor and Renee Sen's early experiences

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, wanted to be an actor since childhood. Before her then-debut film Bedhadak was announced in 2022, she started her journey in the industry as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee debuted as an actor in 2021 with a short film titled Suttabaazi but recently interned as an assistant director on the sets of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz.

Behind-the-scenes

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's assistant director roles

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, will make his acting debut with Karan Johar's Sarzameen. But before he became an actor, he was an assistant director on Johar's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Likewise, David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan made his acting debut with Johar's 2012 film Student of the Year but before that, he was an assistant director on Johar's 2010 hit My Name Is Khan.

Career transition

Arjun Kapoor's journey from assistant director to actor

Ranbir Kapoor, son of Rishi Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, daughter of Anil Kapoor, both made their acting debuts with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya (2007). But before they became Bhansali's actors, they were his assistant directors on the filmmaker's 2005 film Black. Another Anil Kapoor clan member, Arjun Kapoor, also started off as an AD. Before making his acting debut with Ishaqzaade (2012), he assisted Nikhil Advani on the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Debut series

Meanwhile, here's all about Khan's debut series

Set in the vibrant world of Bollywood, this multi-genre series promises an unapologetic journey following the adventures of a charming outsider with big ambitions. According to the press release, the series combines high-stakes drama with witty, self-aware humor, featuring star-studded cameos and over-the-top characters, offering a playful, tongue-in-cheek perspective on Indian cinema. This marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following Darlings, Bhakshak, Class of '83, Betaal, and Bard of Blood.