'Alice in Borderland' S03 arrives in 2025: What to expect

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:22 pm Nov 20, 2024

What's the story Finally putting an end to the suspense for fans of the Japanese series Alice in Borderland, Netflix has announced a release window for its third season. The announcement comes two years after the dramatic conclusion of Season 2. The upcoming season, which will premiere in 2025, will continue to delve into the adventures of a group of friends trapped in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo ruled by lethal game masters.

Renewal delay

Uncertainty surrounded 'Alice in Borderland' before renewal

Notably, the renewal of Alice in Borderland for a third season wasn't immediate. Netflix only confirmed the continuation a year after the second season had aired, prompting many fans to speculate that the series might have been canceled. This delay in renewal only added to the uncertainty surrounding the show's future, especially since Season 2 left the scope to explore several plot points.

Plot speculation

Potential plot twists in 'Alice in Borderland' S03

The third season of Alice in Borderland could be a major departure, thanks to a unique plot twist. By the end of Season 2, most characters have forgotten everything that happened in Borderland. This could lead to creative narrative strategies to bring them back into the fold or maybe even a new cast. But if the series continues to take cues from its manga roots, the deadly games will continue and reveal who holds the Joker card—the ultimate game master.

Unresolved mysteries

Season 2 finale left fans with unanswered questions

The second season of Alice in Borderland concluded with protagonists Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) facing The Queen of Hearts. This confrontation hinted they had completed all the games, as fireworks lit up Borderland's sky. But The Queen's revelation that they were in a virtual game 1,000 years into the future had fans questioning its truth and wanting answers in the next season.

Series origin

'Alice in Borderland' is a 'manga' adaptation

Alice in Borderland is based on a popular manga series by Japanese author Haro Aso. The TV adaptation was developed and directed by Shinsuke Sato, who also worked on Kingdom. Sato is also currently working on the live-action version of My Hero Academia.