The second season of 'Severance' is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025, after a delay due to Hollywood strikes.

The 10-episode season, directed by Ben Stiller and others, will see the return of stars like Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette, and welcome new faces such as Gwendoline Christie and Alia Shawkat.

Lies, deception, mysteries: 'Severance' S02 trailer promises a wild ride

By Isha Sharma 10:17 am Dec 08, 202410:17 am

What's the story Ready to go back to the office? The first official trailer for Apple TV+'s Severance Season 2 has dropped, giving us a glimpse of the Macrodata Refinement team grappling with the aftermath of their escape in the previous season. The trailer was unveiled at CCXP24 by series creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller, along with cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Tramell Tillman. This comes after a brief teaser shared in October.

Plot hints

'Severance' S02 trailer hints at Lumon Industries's damage control

The trailer hints that Lumon Industries is trying to contain the fallout from the team's decision to break out. Milchick (Tillman) reveals in the trailer that they have become the "face of Severance reform." The trailer also highlights Mark Scout (Scott) dealing with a shocking revelation about Ms. Casey's true identity, a major twist from Season 1's finale.

Production details

'Severance' S02 to feature 10 episodes, new cast members

The new season of Severance will have 10 episodes, half of which have been directed by Stiller. Other directors this season include Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagne. Returning cast members include Zach Cherry, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and Jen Tullock. New cast members include Gwendoline Christie (Game Of Thrones), Sarah Bock (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Olafur Darri Olafsson (Trapped), and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development).

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

Release date

'Severance' S02 release date announced after production delays

The first episode of Severance Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025. This comes nearly three years after the Season 1 finale The We We Are released in 2022. The show's production was heavily impacted by the Hollywood strikes in 2023, resulting in the final three episodes not being completed until May 2024.