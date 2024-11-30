Summarize Simplifying... In short Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs is facing a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting and threatening Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan, his former clothing designer, in 2016.

Combs denies these allegations, expressing faith in the judicial process to prove his innocence.

This case adds to his legal woes, as he's also facing a federal sex trafficking indictment, with a trial set for May 2025.

Diddy's legal woes have increased

Diddy faces lawsuit for assaulting woman, dangling her from balcony

What's the story Controversial Hollywood music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new legal hurdle. A $10 million sexual battery lawsuit has been filed against him in the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 27, reported Deadline. The plaintiff, Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, alleges Combs sexually assaulted her and dangled her off a 17th-floor balcony in 2016. The incident reportedly took place at an apartment owned by Combs's then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Lawsuit details

Allegations detail Combs's violent actions

The lawsuit claims claims: "On or about September 26, 2016, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony." "Mr. Combs' threats that he was the 'motherf*cking devil,' and that 'he could kill' her were intended to terrorize intimidate, and instill fear." Combs allegedly "forcibly groped her breasts" and "battered her." Bongolan is reportedly Combs's former clothing designer.

Defense stance

Combs denies all allegations, maintains innocence

Combs's attorneys told Deadline, "Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless." "Since last year, Ms. Bangolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims." "He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit."

Additional charges

Combs's legal troubles extend beyond LA

This lawsuit comes amid Combs's mounting legal issues, including a federal sex trafficking indictment on the East Coast. He has been denied bail thrice in the case and is currently held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. If convicted on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs could face life imprisonment. His trial is set to begin in May 2025.