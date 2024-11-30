Diddy faces lawsuit for assaulting woman, dangling her from balcony
Controversial Hollywood music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new legal hurdle. A $10 million sexual battery lawsuit has been filed against him in the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 27, reported Deadline. The plaintiff, Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, alleges Combs sexually assaulted her and dangled her off a 17th-floor balcony in 2016. The incident reportedly took place at an apartment owned by Combs's then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Allegations detail Combs's violent actions
The lawsuit claims claims: "On or about September 26, 2016, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony." "Mr. Combs' threats that he was the 'motherf*cking devil,' and that 'he could kill' her were intended to terrorize intimidate, and instill fear." Combs allegedly "forcibly groped her breasts" and "battered her." Bongolan is reportedly Combs's former clothing designer.
Combs denies all allegations, maintains innocence
Combs's attorneys told Deadline, "Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless." "Since last year, Ms. Bangolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims." "He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit."
Combs's legal troubles extend beyond LA
This lawsuit comes amid Combs's mounting legal issues, including a federal sex trafficking indictment on the East Coast. He has been denied bail thrice in the case and is currently held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. If convicted on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs could face life imprisonment. His trial is set to begin in May 2025.