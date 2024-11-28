Diddy's bail denied for third time in sex trafficking case
Renowned music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail for the third time by US District Judge Arun Subramanian. The judge reportedly cited a significant risk of witness tampering and violations of prison communication regulations as reasons for the denial. Despite a proposed $50 million bail package from Combs's legal team, the judge stated that "there is compelling evidence of Combs's propensity for violence." Diddy was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
Combs's history of violence cited in bail denial
Per reports, Judge Subramanian cited Combs's purported history of violence, including the use of firearms, kidnapping, and arson to intimidate victims and witnesses. The decision was made after a bail hearing last week. The ruling was delayed pending further information on Combs's communications while in prison. Prosecutors presented evidence that Combs attempted to obscure communications with people he was barred from contacting.
Combs accused of violating prison communication regulations
Allegedly, Combs paid other inmates to use their phone access codes and had family members help him set up three-way calls with people he was prohibited from contacting. Assistant US Attorney Christine Slavik argued that Combs "cannot and will not follow rules" and poses a danger to the community if released. The ruling noted that Combs contacted witnesses and victims even after his grand jury testimony earlier in June.
Combs pleads not guilty to racketeering, sex trafficking charges
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including leading a criminal enterprise that assaulted and trafficked women since at least 2008. The indictment details events dubbed "Freak Offs," where commercial sex workers were allegedly coerced into prolonged sex acts. The defense argues that any alleged abuse occurred within consensual relationships between adults, claiming new evidence disproves allegations of coercion using Combs's power and prestige.