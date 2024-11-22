Summarize Simplifying... In short Cher and Val Kilmer, despite a 14-year age difference, were a hot Hollywood item in the 80s.

Nov 22, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, music icon Cher revealed that actor Val Kilmer (now 64) was the only celebrity who ever broke up with her. The revelation came as she was promoting her new book, Cher: The Memoir. When asked about her romantic history, the 78-year-old singer honestly confessed to being "madly in love" with Kilmer during their relationship from 1982 to 1984.

Cher and Kilmer's relationship was one of Hollywood's most talked-about pairings in the 1980s. Despite their 14-year age gap, they dated for two years. Their relationship garnered a lot of attention because of the age gap. When asked why Kilmer ended the relationship, Cher said, "Because sometimes you're only meant to stay with someone so long," adding that "he was really young."

In past interviews, Cher has opened up about her relationship with Kilmer. In 2018, she had said that their first kiss was so intense that she felt her "head would shoot right off [her] body." Then in 2021, she had revealed more details about how they met at a birthday party and became friends before their relationship turned romantic. Before her relationship with Kilmer, Cher was married to Sonny Bono and later to singer Gregg Allman.

Cher also revealed that she had seen Kilmer's 2021 documentary, Val, and was moved to write to him afterward. In her note, she apologized if she had ever upset him or hurt his feelings during their relationship. She lauded Kilmer for his bravery and brilliance in the documentary, calling him a "true artist and Renaissance man" who continued making art despite his illness. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015.