Bob Bryar, the former drummer of My Chemical Romance (MCR), has tragically passed away at 44.

Known for his significant contributions to MCR's albums, Bryar later transitioned to a career in real estate after leaving the band.

His death has left fans and the music industry in shock, with tributes pouring in on social media.

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar (44) dies

By Isha Sharma 03:22 pm Nov 30, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Bob Bryar, the former drummer of popular rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR), has died at 44, reported TMZ. He was discovered dead at his home in Tennessee, United States, on November 26, having last been seen alive on November 4. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that there is no suspicion of foul play as all of Bryar's personal belongings, including weapons and music equipment, were found untouched. May he rest in peace.

Investigation underway

Bryar's death investigation and career with MCR

The state of decomposition indicated Bryar had been dead for some time. Animal Control was called to his residence after his body was discovered and two dogs were taken from the premises. The cause and manner of Bryar's death are being investigated by a medical examiner. Bryar joined MCR in 2004, replacing Matt Pelissier, soon after their album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge was released.

Career highlights

Bryar's contributions to MCR and post-music career

Bryar was instrumental in MCR's success, contributing to their 2006 album The Black Parade, and writing songs for their 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. However, he departed the band before the release of Danger Days. After leaving MCR, Bryar worked with other bands before moving on to a career in real estate.

Personal battles

Bryar's personal struggles and MCR's future plans

In recent years, Bryar had been candid about his mental health struggles, having revealed that he had suicidal thoughts on multiple occasions since leaving MCR. Despite his departure, he is still the longest-tenured drummer in the band's history. MCR is set to go on tour next year without Bryar. The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the music industry and fans are paying tributes to him on social media.